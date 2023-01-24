Former WWE employee opens up on what "entertained" him during DX segment on RAW XXX (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about D-Generation X making their way to RAW XXX this week.

Monday Night RAW was a star-studded show this week with several WWE legends and Hall of Famers making an appearance. One of the most over factions of the Attitude Era, DX was also on the show.

This time, the usual suspects were accompanied by Kurt Angle. The Olympic gold medalist said that he always wanted to be a part of the faction. Triple H said they had a test but he was interrupted by Imperium.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that he was all for the DX segment because it was new and refreshing. The former writer stated that he was thoroughly entertained by the angle. He pointed out that Triple H calling Road Dogg Butterbean was particularly hilarious.

"Listen bro, this segment, this was what it was. I was entertained by this segment, especially when it got to Road Dogg's turn to step up." [From 40:00 - 40:10]

Russo detailed that this could have been Hunter ribbing his old DX mate for putting on some pounds over the years.

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Imperium squared off with DX on WWE RAW

The Gunther-led faction came face-to-face with D-Generation X and looked to intimidate them. The veterans made it clear that they were too old and worn out to fight.

Just then, Seth Rollins and The Street Profits made their way to the ring. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long announced that they would face Imperium in an impromptu tag team match, while Kurt Angle volunteered to be the special guest referee.

Seth Rollins picked up the win for his team as he planted Giovanni Vinci with the Stomp to close out the encounter.

What did you think of the 30th Anniversary episode of RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes