Former WWE General Manager Eric Bischoff recalls experience when he got to surprise wrestling fans with a sudden appearance 

Eric Bischoff has recalled the experience when he got to surprise wrestling fans with a sudden appearance during an Indie show.

Bischoff is synonymous with controversy, change, and innovation in the world of professional wrestling. During his time as Executive Producer of WCW, he pushed the boundaries of what was considered acceptable in the industry. He brought a new level of spectacle to the squared circle. With a trademark boldness, Bischoff implemented storylines that captivated audiences and made WCW a legitimate threat to WWE's monopoly on the wrestling world.

During his tenure with WCW and then WWE, Bischoff traveled extensively and made several appearances in front of sold-out crowds. He recently released a book called "Grateful," documenting his life and journey.

In the book, Eric Bischoff recalled an experience when he got to surprise fans on an Indie show.

"It’s hard not to smile back here. The assembled crowd – perhaps a few hundred of them in total – clearly don’t suspect a thing. As they excitedly file into the venue, it looks like some of the performers in tonight’s show have blended in with them," an excerpt from the book reads.

Eric Bischoff recently detailed a conversation he had with Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho was one of the top cruiserweights in WCW prior to joining WWE. However, before he could leave, he had a conversation with Bischoff.

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, the Hall of Famer went in-depth about the conversation he had with Jericho prior to his signing with WWE.

"Chris Jericho told me once that we were having a really good conversation about Chris leaving WCW and going to WWE and Chris was convinced he was ready for prime time in WWE. He was 100% confident until he got there. And I think and I'm paraphrasing this but I think Chris said, 'you know, I had to learn the WWE way. 'And part of that is unlearning the non-WWE way," Bischoff recalled. [1:39 - 2:15]

It's a good thing that Chris Jericho was able to learn the 'WWE way' of doing things as that helped him have a long and successful career.

