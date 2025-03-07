Former WWE Hardcore Champion offers to help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and John Cena ahead of WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes won't trust anyone blindly after what John Cena did to him at WWE Elimination Chamber. However, former Hardcore Champion The Hurricane has offered to help The American Nightmare deal with the newly formed alliance between the two Hollywood stars.

Shane Helms currently serves as a backstage producer for the Stamford-based promotion. The 50-year-old veteran has not been very active as a wrestler recently, with his last match being at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

A few days ago, The Hurricane took to his Instagram to send a message to Cody Rhodes after Elimination Chamber. He shared throwback photos of himself trying to Chokeslam The Rock and John Cena, with a caption that read, "Hey @americannightmarecody, I know a guy."

Shane Helms seems to be hinting at a return to his superhero-themed gimmick ahead of WrestleMania 41.

For those unaware, The Hurricane once defeated The Final Boss on an episode of WWE RAW in 2003, thanks to Stone Cold Steve Austin, who caused a distraction.

Shane Helms also came face-to-face with John Cena at the 2018 Royal Rumble. As exciting as the idea sounds on paper, it’s unlikely that Triple H would bring back The Hurricane in any wrestling capacity at WrestleMania 41.

Could The Rock's biggest WWE rival become a thorn in his side again at WrestleMania 41?

While speaking on Coach and Bro Live on Behind The Turnbuckles Studio, former WWE head writer Vince Russo predicted that Stone Cold Steve Austin might return to help Cody Rhodes even the odds against The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

"Obviously, with the history between The Rock and Steve Austin, it would make all the sense in the world for Austin to make a return," Russo said.

The Texas Rattlesnake recently revealed that he will be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41. However, he said he hasn't been in contact with anyone.

Steve Austin was supposed to show up at WrestleMania XL last year, but plans fell through at the last minute.

Could he make his presence felt at The Showcase of the Immortals this year? Only time will tell.

