Former WWE IC Champion wishes he faced Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg are two of the most imposing WWE stars of the last two decades. In a recent interview, Ahmed Johnson mentioned both men during a discussion about dream opponents he never faced.

Johnson was one of WWE's most prominent stars between 1995 and 1998. The 60-year-old won the Intercontinental Championship in 1996 before joining The Nation of Domination in 1997. At one stage, he was viewed as a possible world title contender.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Johnson said he would like to have tested himself against both Goldberg and Lesnar in his prime:

"I would have liked to have got in the ring with Goldberg because he had that somewhat intensity. Not as deep as mine, but he had somewhat of intense. Even now, I'd like to have got in the ring with Brock Lesnar. I would love to have a match with Brock Lesnar. Probably would have been a shoot match, but it would have been a hell of a match." [29:36 – 29:59]

Goldberg has not wrestled since losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February 2022. Lesnar, meanwhile, is expected to return to WWE television soon after a five-month absence.

Ahmed Johnson also wanted to face a former WWE Champion

Sid Eudy, known in WWE as Sid Justice and Sycho Sid, won the world title twice in the 1990s. He also headlined WrestleMania 8 against Hulk Hogan and WrestleMania 13 against The Undertaker.

Ahmed Johnson wishes he crossed paths with the imposing superstar in a one-on-one match:

"I would have liked to wrestle Sid. Me and Sid never tied it up. I don't know why. That would have been a good big man match, but we never got to get in the ring and get it on." [30:03 – 30:15]

In the same interview, Johnson issued another warning to Booker T in response to the NXT commentator's recent remarks about him.

