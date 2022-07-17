Former WWE personality claims that The Ultimate Warrior wasn't trusted based on his history (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has claimed that The Ultimate Warrior wasn't trusted because of his history when he was made to feud against another WWE legend.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo spoke about Ultimate Warrior's feud with the former WWE Superstar back in 1996. He claimed that initially, it was more of a 'feeling out period.'

However, he noted that Warrior didn't have any issues while working with Goldust and Terri Runnels:

"I really believe Chris, at the beginning, it was kind of a feeling out period. Because bro, it seemed from the get-go, based on their past history, there was no trust on either side, there was none. So I think it was like, let's not get into any long-term booking, let's take it one program at a time and see and it did not last long. There was no trust from the get-go, but you know, him and Goldust worked well together, he worked great with Terri, you know, Marlena. Didn't have an issue with any of them. But I think at that point of his career, he was past the wrestling. It was about the warrior and the positive message, like, that's what he wanted to do," said Russo. [3:19-4:30]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws below:

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Vince Russo also discussed how Vince McMahon was never able to "control" The Ultimate Warrior

Vince Russo also discussed how Vince McMahon was never going to be able to "control" The Ultimate Warrior.

During the same edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, he noted that Warrior mostly cared about his branding. Russo mentioned how Ultimate Warrior wasn't similar to almost ninety-five percent of the roster at the time:

"You know Brian, here's what I think was the problem with Warrior. This was a guy that Vince was never going to be able to control, never. Vince was not going to be able to call Warrior into an office and say 'You're going to do A, B, C, and D.' He wasn't that guy. He officially changed his name into Warrior, his branding was everything to him, so Vince could not control him the way he could control ninety-five percent of the roster. It was never going to work bro," said Russo. [2:25 - 3:19]

Please embed the video and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any quotes from the article.

Find out why Goldberg defeated The Fiend right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far