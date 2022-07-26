"Andrade is going to kill Jeff Jarrett" - Former WWE personality details a big issue in the lead-up to Ric Flair's last match (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has expressed his disappointment towards Ric Flair, Jeff Jarrett, Andrade, and others in the lead-up to The Nature Boy's retirement match.

At Starrcast V, Flair will be teaming up with his son-in-law. They will face the duo of Jarrett and AEW star,Jay Lethal, who, in a recent promotional video, assaulted Flair in a parking lot.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo admitted that he wasn't a fan of how Andrade was portrayed in the entire angle. He also seemed quite confused regarding Lethal's alliance with Jarrett.

"Bro here's the part that's disappointing to me. For the amount of years that Conrad has been in the business and Jeff has been in the business and Ric Flair has been in the business, they still have no idea bro, how to do a worked shoot. They attack the guy in the parking lot, they bloody a 73-year-old man. Bro, what do you think his son-in-law is going to do the second he sees them? Because if your wife, god forbid, if somebody beat the pulp out of her dad and all of a sudden you see those people for the first time... Andrade is going to kill Jeff Jarrett the first time sees them. Oh, but no bro, we gonna have a contract signing. How long have you guys been in the business? " said Russo [34:54-36:25]

Vince Russo also criticized the parking lot angle featuring Ric Flair and co.

During the same edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was also heavily critical of the parking lot angle that played out between The Nature Boy, and Jeff Jarrett and his wife Karen Jarrett.

Russo said:

"Ric Flair's last match. So we're going to turn this into an angle. So I saw the Jarrett podcast with Conrad and I was like, 'Okay bro, this is a work shoot.'... Jeff was phenomenal, so I'm like, 'Alright guys, this is a work shoot, but it's pretty entertaining.' Then I see them jump Ric Flair and I'm like, 'WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE?' Bro we cannot just have Ric Flair's last hurrah. He's gotta be bleeding, Karen Angle's [Jarrett] gotta be wearing [a white dress]. What are you guys like 12?"

The show will be under the banner of Jim Crockett Promotions and will take place in Nashville, Tennessee.

