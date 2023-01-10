Former WWE personality says Dominik Mysterio must be like 'The Godfather' on RAW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks Dominik Mysterio should be elevated to a level where he's presented as The Godfather on WWE RAW.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been doing the best work of his career as part of the sinister Judgment Day. Unlike Dominik's babyface run, his current heel avatar has struck a chord with viewers.

On this week's WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio showed up after spending some time in prison after his father, Rey Mysterio, called the police on him for invading his house. The 25-year-old lurked around ringside with Rhea Ripley while their stablemates Finn Balor and Damian Priest competed in the Tag Team Turmoil bout.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo believes it is time for Dominik to be presented as a gang leader and The Godfather.

"Remember when Balor [Finn] got hurt, and he was sitting in the chair selling the ribs? When Dominik's [Mysterio] doing the whole thing, they need him sitting in his own little chair. He shouldn't be ringside like everybody else."

He firmly believes The Judgment Day member should no longer be around the ringside like every other wrestler but must be in a commanding position.

"He should almost be like The Godfather now. Like the gang leader now, with his wisdom and experience. He should have seen sitting there, telling everybody what to do, not ringside like everybody else," said Vince Russo. [1:05:40 - 1:06:10]

Check out the full video below:

Dominik Mysterio was in action on WWE RAW

Though his stablemates, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, started off the proceedings for The Judgment Day, Balor injured himself in the final stages of the Tag Team Turmoil match.

Adam Pearce revealed that Dominik Mysterio would replace the former WWE Universal Champion in the match.

Balor and Priest finished the bulk of the job before Dom stepped foot inside the ring. The duo eliminated the teams of Gallows & Anderson, Alpha Academy, and Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin from the match.

Xylot Themes @XylotThemes

That's a wrap!!! THANK YOU Birmingham, Alabama!!!

#WWERAW The Usos vs The Judgment Day is gonna RULE!!!!That's a wrap!!! THANK YOU Birmingham, Alabama!!! The Usos vs The Judgment Day is gonna RULE!!!!That's a wrap!!! THANK YOU Birmingham, Alabama!!! #WWERAW https://t.co/NYeSk1OsK1

It left the 25-year-old and The Archer of Infamy to deal with The Street Profits. Dominik Mysterio scored the win for his side by pinning Montez Ford with some timely help from Rhea Ripley.

Following the victory, The Judgment Day had a tense confrontation with their future opponents, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, at the entrance ramp.

What do you think of Vince Russo's idea of how WWE must present Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below.

