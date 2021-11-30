Former WWE Personality says Edge is not even amongst the top 20 promo-cutters of all time (Exclusive)

Professional wrestling fans have witnessed several legends and their mastery of the microphone over the years. Many fans rank Edge high up on the list, but Vince Russo disagrees.

During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo revealed that he wouldn't include Edge in his top 20 as many other iconic names come before the RAW Superstar.

"No, top 20. I could reel off 20 before I get to Edge," revealed Vince Russo.

Vince Russo admitted that while Edge can cut engaging promos, the Rated-R Superstar is being held back by WWE's lackluster scripts.

Russo had no intention of undermining Edge's talent and felt the company's creative decisions were the problem. Edge might not be amongst Russo's top 20, but the 11-time world champion would still feature if the list was extended to 50 names.

"Now, Edge can cut a great promo, but you've got to give him meat on the bone. Give him a promo to cut, something about not Miz being jealous. You can only do so much with that, bro. Not putting him in the top 20 isn't a shot at Edge, bro; we're talking about a lot of people. We're talking about, you know, your Jake Roberts, Jesse Ventura, Superstar Billy Graham. You know, you're talking about Lou Albano for crying out loud. You're talking about a lot of people; you know what I mean. I would definitely put him in the top 50," Russo added.

Edge made his WWE return on RAW

As advertised, Edge returned on the latest episode of RAW and began an unexpected promo with The Miz.

The A-Lister also came back after a brief absence, and several fans were thrilled to see him with Maryse on TV again.

Edge is coming off a highly-acclaimed trilogy with Seth Rollins, and there is a lot of anticipation attached to his next feud.

What are your predictions for the planned rivalry? Who comes out on top in the end? Vince Russo shared his pick on Legion of RAW. You can let us know yours in the comment section.

