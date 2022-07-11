Former WWE personality says AEW's FTR is the best tag team in wrestling

Former WWE presenter Cathy Kelley has added her name to the list of wrestling personalities who believe FTR (Cash Wheeler and Daz Harwood) is the best tag team in wrestling.

Kelly served as a backstage interviewer for WWE's NXT brand and hosted WWE Now on the promotion's social media platforms and website. She signed with the company in 2016 and made her official debut on the pre-show of TakeOver: Dallas. She exited following NXT TakeOver: Portland in February 2020. The 33-year-old said it was the right time and wanted something less time-consuming.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter account asked if FTR was the best tag team in wrestling today. One current WWE Superstar admitted earlier that they were, and now Cathy Kelly is giving the team their respect. Although Kelly did not directly answer the questions, she posted a rhetorical question about whether hell is hot in her response.

"Is hell hot?" she wrote.

You can check out Sportskeeda's tweet here:

FTR responds to Cathy Kelley

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler spent several years in WWE before signing with All Elite Wrestling. They were known as The Revival in the promotion and performed under the names Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

The tag team has now responded to Kelly's tweet. While Wheeler jokingly asked whether the tweet was a trick question, Harwood stated that the "queen has spoken."

Most fans seem to agree that they are one of, if not the best, tag team in wrestling. Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos, AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, and The Briscoes were also mentioned in the discussion.

Wheeler and Harwood debuted in All Elite Wrestling in May 2020 and are former tag team champions. They are the current ROH, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Champions. Dax and Cash have also been ranked as the #1 contenders for the AEW tag titles for weeks now.

They are set to defend the ROH Tag Team Championship against The Briscoes at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23.

