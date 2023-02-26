Former WWE personality thinks Seth Rollins' rumored match at WrestleMania 39 "will tear the freaking house down"

Former WWE producer Freddie Prinze Jr. stated his thoughts on Seth Rollins' rumored match against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39.

Rollins looks to be on a collision course with the social media megastar after what transpired at the Elimination Chamber. The duo has been engaged in a war of words ever since Paul eliminated Rollins from the Men's Royal Rumble match. The feud turned personal after the former cost Seth the United States Championship at the recently concluded premium live event.

Freddie Prinze Jr. stated his thoughts on Logan Paul's attack at Elimination Chamber.

"Now, I'm gonna say the bad before the good. That was one of the worst curb stomps I've ever seen. [Paul's] a better heel when he thinks he's a babyface than when he tries to be a heel. This time, he was trying to be a heel, and it didn't come off that believable."

The former WWE personality added that the potential bout between them will "tear the freaking house down."

"I'll bet you this — Seth Rollins and Logan Paul will tear the freaking house down. I can't believe I'm saying that, but I know they're gonna." (h/t- wrestling inc)

WWE veteran slammed Seth Rollins' match on RAW

Seth Rollins addressed the attack from Logan Paul on this week's RAW. The Visionary stated that he's going to find the social media megastar and hurt him.

Ahead of the confrontation between the two, Rollins faced off against The Miz on the red brand where he easily picked up the win. The match was criticized by Vince Russo, who stated that it was pointless as everyone knew that The A-Lister had no chance of coming out on top.

"They can go five minutes, they can go 20 minutes, they can go half an hour, but The Miz ain't beating him. This is what I hate and this is again for marks watching this show. It's like watching Ohio State, you know what the final score is when the game ends. So you're sitting there for three hours so you can get to the final score of the game which you knew before the game started. Why would you watch this?"

Seth Rollins has been WWE's most reliable performer over the last few years. The Visionary will be looking forward to making a big statement at WrestleMania 39.

