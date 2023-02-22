"Why would you watch this?"- WWE veteran believes Seth Rollins' recent match was pointless (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on a recent match featuring Seth Rollins.

The Visionary was in action on this week's episode of RAW as he faced off against The Miz. The two men were also involved in a back-and-forth on the red brand last week and had a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle. The match lasted a little over 10 minutes as Rollins picked up a victory.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stressed that everyone knew the result of the match beforehand and thus, it was pointless to watch:

"This is this guys.. during this match you see what's on YouTube, see what's happening in news, see if there is a game going on. The Miz ain't beating Rollins. They can go five minutes, they can go 20 minutes, they can go half an hour, but The Miz ain't beating him. This is what I hate and this is again for marks watching this show. It's like watching Ohio State, you know what the final score is when the game ends. So you're sitting there for three hours so you can get to the final score of the game which you knew before the game started. Why would you watch this?" [1:00:15 - 1:01:02]

Seth Rollins addressed Logan Paul on WWE RAW

Before decimating The Miz on this week's RAW, Seth Rollins sent a message to Logan Paul. The social media star eliminated The Visionary from the Royal Rumble and returned again to cost Rollins a chance to win the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul at Wrestlemania is totally happening. Logan Paul costs Seth Rollins the US Championship in the Elimination Chamber.Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul at Wrestlemania is totally happening. #WWEChamber Logan Paul costs Seth Rollins the US Championship in the Elimination Chamber.Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul at Wrestlemania is totally happening. #WWEChamber https://t.co/1jaV0qHxen

Addressing the YouTuber, Seth Rollins stated that Paul wants to make this a game by hitting him with his own move, but the joke is on the latter. The former WWE Champion added that Logan may not be familiar with a certain side of him, but anyone who has gotten in his way has learned about that side too well. Rollins stressed that he will find The Maverick and hurt him.

The duo look set to collide at WrestleMania 39 after weeks of animosity between them. Seth Rollins has iterated time and time again that Logan Paul is only in WWE for fame and will be looking to send a clear message at the Showcase of Immortals.

