Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion is “going through a really hard time,” feels Vince Russo

WWE has struck gold with one of the newest tag teams on the roster. The alliance between Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair began through backstage segments where the two were not getting along, but have now become one of the most over acts on the roster.

Charlotte Flair, who used to be subject to huge boos from the crowd, is being met with some of the loudest cheers currently. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo claims that it's good that the former WWE RAW Women's Champion is being cheered by the WWE Universe.

He was speaking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he said that the fans need to cheer on Flair. He said that the 39-year-old is going through a tough time in her personal life, referring to her recent divorce from WWE Superstar Andrade, so it was good that the fans are behind her.

"I think Charlotte is going through a really hard time. I really do. And you know what? It's probably good that she gets cheered. You know, I mean, in her personal life, and certain things that are happen[ing], man, we need people to cheer Charlotte Flair right now," Russo said. [15:58 onwards]

The team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss is set to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2025. The belts are currently held by Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day, and the match between the two teams is sure to be an exciting spectacle for the fans to witness.

