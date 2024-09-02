Former WWE star advocates for Bray Wyatt's Hall of Fame induction in 2025

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's unexpected passing in August 2023 left the wrestling world mourning for arguably the most innovative creator in the business from the last decade. Naturally, in the months that followed, there were rumblings of a Hall of Fame induction in April 2024.

Instead, the company inducted The U.S. Express this year, a tag team consisting of Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, and Barry Windham. Bray—real name Windham Rotunda—should be next, believes his former fiancée, JoJo Offerman.

During a virtual signing for Southern Wrestling Autographs, former WWE ring announcer JoJo discussed the late WWE Superstar. When asked if she feels Wyatt should get inducted next year, Offerman stated that he deserves the honor and that she hopes it happens:

"Me too," JoJo responsed to a fan regarding casting their vote for Bray Wyatt to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025. "Hopefully. He deserves it, for sure. He’s one of the greatest minds in the business."

After getting released by WWE in 2021, Bray Wyatt made a triumphant return at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in 2022. The show emanated from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former WWE writer says Bray Wyatt was the only wrestler that "gripped" him as a viewer

In the last decade, there were several wrestlers who rose up the ranks to become industry giants. Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and perhaps most importantly, Roman Reigns, come to mind.

According to Vince Russo, it was Bray Wyatt who had a significant impact on him as a viewer of the wrestling product. He also opened up about genuinely wanting to work with the former Universal Champion during the latter's run. Russo was active in World Wrestling Entertainment during the Attitude Era:

"The only thing that gripped me the last decade in wrestling, honestly bro, Bray Wyatt. Bray Wyatt, I saw the genius of Bray Wyatt and I was like, 'My God, would I have given anything to work with that guy.' To just get in his head, 'What do you want to do? How do we do this? How do we accomplish this? What are the possibilities?' Bro, literally, I loved seeing Bray," Vince Russo said.

The late wrestler's real-life brother and sister, Tyler Rotunda (Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy) and Mika Rotunda, appeared at the 2024 Hall of Fame in Philly to induct The U.S. Express. At the event, they addressed Wyatt's passing, which drew a loud "Thank You, Bray" chant from those in attendance.

On the June 17 episode of RAW, Bo Dallas made a return to the program after nearly five years away, introducing The Wyatt Sicks, a stable intended to continue the legacy of Bray Wyatt.

