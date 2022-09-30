"I cannot talk about it yet" - Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio teases his next project (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio is already working on his next big project, but he cannot talk about it yet. It is, however, a 'big surprise.'

After taking a sabbatical from the pro wrestling world to deal with legal issues, Del Rio made it clear that he wishes to return to WWE and be inducted into its prestigious Hall of Fame. He's also been named the Spanish commentator for the UFC. While his dreams may still be set in the pro wrestling world, the 'Pride of Mexico' has seemingly brought life back on track.

In typical Alberto Del Rio fashion, the former WWE star thanked both his supporters and haters:

"Thank you to all the wrestling fans supporting Alberto Del Rio. Same for all the haters. Thank you for the love, the hate. You make me relevant every time you hate me or love me. So thank you for everything. The rest is in the past. I proved everybody wrong. I'm here. I'm smiling. I'm happy. Broadcasting. About to restart business with my company." [5:36-6:03]

The former WWE star is already working on his next big project. While he cannot speak about it yet, he mentions how it is with one of the most important networks in the world:

"I'm already doing this other project with one of the most important networks around the world. We're taping it already. I cannot talk about it yet. The production company, we cannot talk about this yet because it's a big surprise and when we air it, we are going to talk about it. Alberto Del Rio is back on his feet. He's happy and enjoying life." [6:05-6:33]

Do catch the interview below:

Alberto Del Rio had much praise for his old friend from his WWE days - CM Punk

In another exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Alberto Del Rio defended his vilified friend, CM Punk. The alleged architect of the recent AEW backstage fiasco received support from his old WWE opponent:

"I know CM Punk, I know he’s a great guy in and out of the business. I remember being with him for many years, many tours, many live events, backstage – he’s a great guy! He’s a guy who doesn’t get in trouble. He does his own thing."

Both Punk and Del Rio are heat magnets, but they had one of the greatest feuds ever, according to many fans. It remains to be seen what the future holds for these legendary pro wrestlers.

