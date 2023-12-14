Former WWE star claims he should have been named 'Sexiest Bald Man of the Year'

A recently released WWE star has been making waves online with his antics, showing some personality that was not presented on television. He made a bold claim online about not being named "Sexiest Bald Man of the Year," which was awarded to Prince William.

Prince William was crowned as the "Sexiest Bald Man of the Year" for the second time in three years. William also took home the award in 2021 before Vin Diesel won it last year.

Here's the full list of the Top 10 "Sexiest Bald Man of the Year" by Reboot:

Prince William - Prince of Wales and Heir to the British throne Vin Diesel - Actor Jason Statham - Actor Samuel L. Jackson - Actor Jeff Bezos - Amazon founder Michael Jordan - NBA legend The Rock - Actor and former WWE superstar Shemar Moore - Actor Shaquille O'Neal - NBA legend Terry Crews - Actor and former NFL player

Expand Tweet

While the list was formed using a variety of factors such as net worth, height, internet searches, golden ratio, vocal attractiveness, and shine factor, former WWE superstar Top Dolla, now known as Dolla, is upset not to be on the list:

"Now I know y'all f*ckin' lyin,'" Dolla wrote on X.

Dolla posted this on his X account.

Dolla was released back in September as part of WWE's releases following their merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. Other superstars let go last month include Dolph Ziggler, Matt Riddle, Mustafa Ali, Dana Brooke, and more.

Dolla's post-WWE plans

In an interview with Fightful Select (H/T Wrestling Inc.) last month, Dolla revealed his plans after getting released. He wants to pursue music and acting while also continuing to wrestle:

"I will be doing everything, man," Dolla said. "I'm going to be making music and acting. I will never stop wrestling. Wrestling is a bug that bit me, and I will have it for the rest of my life."

Expand Tweet

Dolla even proclaimed that he's back after posting a throwback video of himself wrestling on the independent scene in 2019.

Who do you think is the "Sexiest Bald Man" in wrestling history? Share your answers in the comments section below.