"One week out of action" - Former WWE star compares his torn pec to Cody Rhodes' Hell in a Cell injury

Matt Rehwoldt, formerly known as Aiden English in WWE, has commented on the possible severity of Cody Rhodes’ injury.
Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the Hell in a Cell main event despite tearing his right pectoral tendon off the bone leading up to the show. Many fans questioned on social media how the 36-year-old was able to perform after sustaining such a gruesome bruise to his body.
Rehwoldt, who now works for IMPACT Wrestling, took to Twitter to shed light on his own experience after suffering a similar injury to Rhodes.
Triple H sustained a torn pectoral muscle when he teamed up with Shawn Michaels to defeat Kane and The Undertaker at Crown Jewel 2018. The Game returned five months later to beat Batista at WrestleMania 35. However, he raised concerns shortly before the event about whether the injury had fully healed.
As Rehwoldt referenced, not every pectoral injury results in significant time away from the ring. WWE has not yet commented on Rhodes’ possible absence, but the man himself will almost certainly address the situation on RAW.
How the WWE Universe reacted to Cody Rhodes’ injury
An audible hush fell over the Allstate Arena in Chicago when Cody Rhodes removed his jacket during the pre-match introductions. The American Nightmare’s chest and right arm showed severe bruising, which fans in attendance witnessed close up on the big screen.
On social media, some fans speculated that Rhodes may have faked the injury to evoke more sympathy as a babyface. One Twitter user even shared a picture claiming that the RAW star used makeup to create the bruise.
Despite the skeptics, Rhodes received more support than hate after Hell in a Cell. WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton tweeted that he “isn’t human,” while Brian Myers (formerly known as Curt Hawkins) described his friend as an “absolute warrior.”
