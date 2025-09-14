Former WWE star defends Becky Lynch after recent controversy

A former WWE star defended Becky Lynch following her recent controversy. The Man is currently on the RAW roster and is the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Big Time Becks made a controversial joke about Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham, England, following his passing earlier this year, and it caused Kelly Osbourne to call her disrespectful. Speaking on TMZ's Inside the Ring podcast, Shotzi noted that she understood why the Osbourne family was upset about Lynch's comments. However, the veteran noted that Lynch was a heel and her comments were badly timed.

"I think she’s (Kelly Osbourne) just really vulnerable right now, because I think that Becky was putting Ozzy over, and I think that she’s a huge Ozzy fan, and I don’t think that she meant it that way, because she’s also a heel, and Ozzy was a big part of WWE, Hunter loved Ozzy so much, so I think that they kind of just wanted to pay a little tribute to him, and then also, s*** on Birmingham. And I just think the timing was just so off," she said. [H/T: Wrestling News]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Lynch will be teaming up with Seth Rollins to battle CM Punk and AJ Lee at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

Former WWE writer criticizes Becky Lynch

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized Becky Lynch and claimed that there were female WWE stars on the roster who deserved her spot.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed that Becky Lynch was only in the spot she was in because she was married to Seth Rollins. He also claimed that Rollins was "Triple H's boy" and suggested that Nia Jax busting Becky Lynch open back in the day was what led to her popularity.

"Bro, she's in the spot she is in because she's married to Seth Rollins, and Seth Rollins is Triple H's boy. And that's why she's in a main event spot. Because there are girls in that roster that, in my opinion, are better than her. So, I'll be honest, I don't think it has anything to do with the business passing her by. Bro, she was never over to me. Like I said, the punch in the face, that visual, that put her on the map. But again, I look at a lot of girls on that roster that are underutilized and should be in more prominent spots, and I look at her in that spot," Russo said.

Mandyogechi65 @DiamondOgechi It doesn't matter what they say Becky Lynch is the greatest female wrestler on earth

It will be fascinating to see if Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins can defeat CM Punk and AJ Lee at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

