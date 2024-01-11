Former WWE star EC3 reacts to Velveteen Dream's apology video (Exclusive)

Velveteen Dream recently apologized to Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and WWE star Ashante Adonis in a video on Instagram. EC3 has had issues with Dream in the past, but he is willing to forgive the former NXT talent and move on.

Dream, real name Patrick Clark Jr., has been a controversial figure in the wrestling business since sexual misconduct allegations surfaced in 2020. EC3 later revealed that the 28-year-old developed a bad reputation among co-workers after he allegedly tried to film wrestlers in a bathroom without consent.

EC3 appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion clarified he no longer has an issue with his former NXT opponent:

"If he extends an olive branch, I'd definitely accept it," EC3 said. "He doesn't need to apologize for anything. I don't believe in apologies that are unnecessary. I mean, I told a story that was verbatimly true that painted him in the light that he was in, and so be it, I am not going to ever stop nor criticize somebody whom truly seeks forgiveness." [2:59 – 3:25]

Watch the video above to hear former WWE writer Vince Russo reveal his thoughts on the situation.

EC3 applauds Velveteen Dream for posting a heartfelt video

In 2021, Velveteen Dream received his release from WWE despite widely being viewed as one of the company's top up-and-coming talents.

Although they previously had problems with each other, EC3 appreciates the fact that Dream wants forgiveness from people:

"I think forgiveness is one of the greatest things about being human. To forgive, to be bold enough to ask for it, is pretty impeccable, and I just hope it's true, it's honest, he finds his best self. If someone's working hard to change, the worst thing you can do is hold them to their past, so I do not hold any animosity to the past." [3:25 – 3:52]

EC3 even offered to help Velveteen Dream if he needs assistance with turning his life around:

"You hope to forgive them and, you know what, if he needs help to transform, if he asks, I would gladly give it to him. So, good for him if that apology is true and legitimate. I'm not even gonna say if it's not. If he's legitimately, truly apologizing, then good for him. That's probably the first step he needs to take, no matter what walk of life he goes into, to becoming his true self." [3:52 – 4:19]

Dream has not wrestled since losing to Adam Cole on the December 23, 2020, episode of NXT.

What did you make of Velveteen Dream's apology? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here