Former WWE star gets emotional about working with Bray Wyatt

A former WWE Superstar has opened up about getting the opportunity to work with Bray Wyatt. The popular star tragically passed away last August at only 36 years old.

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic show, Top Dolla discussed the time he got to work with Bray Wyatt while he was with WWE. He noted that he took a shot at Bret Hart in Montreal and the lights went out.

The veteran added that he felt the entire place change when Wyatt's music hit and compared it to being inside of a magic act.

"There was like a chill came over the room, then they do like the smoke. And the environment changed, little by little all the fireflies come out. And I'm in the middle of this looking around, I feel like a fish in a fishbowl. This is the craziest thing I've ever experienced in my life. It is like being inside of a magic act, but the magic is real," he said. [From 00:19 - 00:37]

Top Dolla then noted that Hit Row was actually scared a bit during the segment and he will likely never have another moment like that in his career as a professional wrestler. You can check out the full podcast by clicking here.

"But we're low-key scared and I'm like,'Yo, this is crazy'. There was nothing like that night with Bray Wyatt. There will never be anything like that night with Bray Wyatt, for me I think ever again in my career," he added. [From 00:47 - 01:00]

Mike Rotunda explains why Bray Wyatt did not get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year

Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year as the U.S. Express tag team. Rotunda, formerly known as IRS, is the father of Bray Wyatt in real life and shared why his son was not inducted as well.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL, Mike Rotunda said the company didn't want to put any more stress on his family. He noted he thought Wyatt would be inducted right away but the company decided to hold off for now.

"I was surprised because my son, with Windham passing, I thought they were gonna immediately put Windham into the Hall of Fame, which he will be at some point, but I think that WWE reassessed stuff and thought it was too soon to go there with our family and the reactions and the stress on us." [From 11:04 – 11:29]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Bray Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas, is rumored to be returning to WWE television as Uncle Howdy. There have been plenty of hints about Uncle Howdy's return in recent weeks, and only time will tell when the mysterious figure will finally appear.

