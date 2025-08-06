  • home icon
Former WWE star Lana Issues Massive Career Update

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Aug 06, 2025 13:28 GMT
Lana worked as her husband Rusev
Lana worked as her husband Rusev's manager in WWE (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Lana has yet to make her return to WWE, even though her husband Rusev came back on RAW after 'Mania after a five-year absence. Reports suggest that Lana is under a Legends contract with the company, meaning that she could show up at some point down the road.

The former RAW star, though, appears to thrive during her time way from WWE and has now taken to social media to share an update on her career. Lana informed her fans that her new book would be released soon.

"House wife era ? Book era ? Wrestling era ? Mommy era ???? ⬇️ Bulletproof Angel coming out next year co author Blake Northcott," she wrote on her Instagram account.
Lana (real name CJ Perry) collaborates with bestselling author Blake Northcott in her first attempt to write a fiction writing book, while she has also joined her husband Rusev and actor Kevin James in a comedy film named Guns Up, which was released a couple of weeks ago (July 18).

Lana once praised former Women's World Champion - "An incredible worker, an incredible athlete"

The former RAW superstar appeared at the ESPYS in the summer of 2024. She had nothing but high praise for her good friend and former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan during an interview with USA Today Sports, as the latter is currently on hiatus, recovering from a shoulder injury that required surgery.

"She's in the perfect casting. She's an incredible worker, she's an incredible athlete. At the end of the day, professional wrestling is scripted television, where we want to believe what you're doing is real, and she's the hot girl. We love her. Those are exciting stories to tell on television," the former RAW star said.

Liv Morgan dominated RAW for more than a year, after becoming the Women's World Champion in May 2024, up until her injury last June. She also held the Women's Tag Team Titles with Raquel Rodriguez and it will be interesting to see what she will do upon her return.

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

