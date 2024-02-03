A busy week indeed, it has been for the pro-wrestling world, especially for WWE. From CM Punk to Brock Lesnar, the company seemingly lost another valuable top star too, unfortunately, to its rival promotion.

Mercedes Mone is heavily rumored to be AEW-bound. The latest piece of information was that owing to the Vince McMahon scandal that shook the industry, a promotional video meant to be used for her imminent debut was canceled.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Mone - who is known to change her hairstyle every now and again - shared a new look. She painted one side red, while the other is blonde with patches of black.

Check out her Instagram story below:

Mercedes Mone shows off new look on Instagram

One of her notable former rivals in WWE (and real-life best friend), Bayley, overcame 29 other women to win her first Royal Rumble last Saturday night. The Role Model has reiterated time and time again that Mone will eventually find her way back to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

As of this writing, though, that does not look likely in the foreseeable future. Her partner-in-crime, Naomi - the two walked out of the global juggernaut in 2022 - made her comeback already.

Naomi's WWE return at Royal Rumble was followed by an explosive performance

After Natalya entered at number one in the Women's Royal Rumble match (which kicked off the premium live event), Naomi surprised the live crowd. The Tampa Bay arena gave her a thunderous reaction in response. She lasted for over one hour in the contest before being eliminated by the debuting Jade Cargill.

On WWE's The Bump Wednesday, Naomi got emotional talking about her comeback. She was visibly "teary-eyed" once she entered the ring for the bout, showing her appreciation to the WWE Universe in attendance.

Calling it "magical," Naomi also added that the reception helped her overcome a sense of nervousness, having to enter the battle royal in the unenviable number-two position:

"I was pretty nervous, but after receiving that response and welcome back, I didn't care about anything after that," Naomi said. "I just wanted to go and I just wanted to give everybody what they had gave me, and that was all of that love and energy." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The latest report disclosed that she will be assigned to the SmackDown brand's roster going forward and will be working full-time. Naomi did not appear on RAW this past Monday night, making tonight's episode of the blue brand a highly anticipated one on account of the former WWE Women's Champion's first television appearance for the company since 2022.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.