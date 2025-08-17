Former WWE star officially bids goodbye and confirms the end of his in-ring career

2025 is the year of emotional goodbyes in the world of pro wrestling, with WWE icon John Cena next in line to end his year-long retirement tour.Another veteran has decided to bring the curtain down on his wrestling career last night, and it is none other than TNA star Sami Callihan.Famously known for his violent in-ring style, the Callihan Death Machine has had a career spanning over two decades. He worked for some of the major promotions like WWE and TNA, where he found most of his success. Unfortunately, he was forced to hang up his wrestling boots after what went down at TNA Emergence last night.Sami Callihan faced Mike Santana in a Baltimore Street Fight, with a stipulation that if he failed to defeat his opponent, he would have to retire from in-ring competition.The 37-year-old former WWE star failed to win the match after a hard-fought battle. In the post-match, an emotional Callihan left his boots in the middle of the ring to signal the end of his career.After the show, he took to his X (formerly Twitter) to confirm his retirement, with the following message:&quot;Everything good in my life is because of wrestling. It’s was a pleasure. On to the next chapter,&quot; he wrote on X.You can check out his tweet below:As he left the ring, #ThankYouSami chants broke out in the arena. Later on, he was greeted backstage with respect by his co-workers.With his wrestling career now over, fans have been wondering if he will remain in the business. According to Fightful Select, the former WWE NXT star has been working behind the scenes and promoting his Wrestling Revolver promotion.Sami Callihan wrapped up his career with over 1,417 matches under his name, also boasting an impressive championship resume.He may only be 37 years old, but his recent injury struggles could have forced him into premature retirement.