Former WWE star reacts to John Cena stealing his finisher

A former WWE Superstar shared a surprising reaction to John Cena using his finishing move. The Cenation Leader is scheduled to battle AJ Styles in a singles match at WWE Crown Jewel next month in Perth, Australia.

Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE, exited the promotion last year after his contract expired. John Cena defeated Logan Paul at Clash in Paris and hit The Maverick with Corbin's End of Days finisher during the match. In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Corbin shared that Cena never told him he was going to use the move ahead of the PLE.

"He obviously didn’t tell me. And I think that’s what makes John [Cena] special, is he’s not gonna like, 'Hey, you should watch the show.' He just does it. And if you’re paying attention, you’ll know it’s for you," he said.

The 41-year-old added that he took it as a sign of respect and noted that he would have hit a ton of Attitude Adjustments in a match to honor Cena.

"It was like a cool like tip of the cap from him to me for what we’ve done together and how much he’s helped me in my career. I would have to hit 500 AAs to give him the respect that he has bestowed on me, career-wise, and the knowledge and also friendship," he added. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Corbin is currently in a tag team with Donovan Dijak, and the duo is the reigning MLW World Tag Team Champions.

Vince Russo comments on WWE changing the location of John Cena's final match

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on WWE changing the location of John Cena's final match.

John Cena's last bout was initially scheduled to take place in his hometown, Boston, but that is no longer the case. The 48-year-old will now be wrestling his final match in Washington, D.C., on December 13.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran commented on the company's change of plans and noted that Cena likely wanted to have his last match in his hometown.

"Well maybe bro, because remember they pulled his last match out of Boston. His last match isn't taking place in uh, and that was probably a big big deal to him, I would think. You know what I mean? So who knows bro, who knows. This company just feels like it's just so all over the place. It's hard to keep up with," he said.

Varinder Sinngh @varindersingh24 John Cena' s final match is set for SNME in Washington, D.C. on 13th December. Who will be the last opponent?

Only time will tell if John Cena can defeat AJ Styles at WWE Clash in Paris next month.

