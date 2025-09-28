John Cena's last match details being suddenly changes imply a concerning development, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Recent reports suggest that John Cena's last WWE match has had a major change. This has apparently made wrestling veteran Vince Russo even more worried about the state of the company and its locker room.

Ad

Cena was originally scheduled to have his final match at his hometown, Boston. However, reports say that the venue has been changed to Washington DC, which Russo thinks must not have been something that Cena would be in favor of. The fact that the Doctor of Thuganomics has likely not protested against it is a cause for concern, since it implies that even legends like him do not have the will to effect change in plans.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"Well maybe bro, because remember they pulled his last match out of Boston. His last match isn't taking place in uh, and that was probably a big big deal to him, I would think. You know what I mean? So who knows bro, who knows. This company just feels like it's just so all over the place. It's hard to keep up with." (10:15 onwards)

Ad

Ad

The WWE veteran thinks AJ Styles has also given up

According to Vince Russo, AJ Styles is also going through the same thing as John Cena.

AJ has not had a proper feud for quite a while. Speaking about him on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran said:

"Yeah, I mean, AJ is a very, very proud guy and a very hard worker. But you know, it just comes to the point, like you get to the point of just, you get tired of fighting the system. You just do there. There just comes a point where it's pointless. So it's okay, bro, whatever. I am just going to work and I am gonna do the best I can and I am gonna earn my paycheck."

Ad

For now, only time will tell what Triple H plans to do next with Cena and Styles.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More