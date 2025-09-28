John Cena's last match details being suddenly changes imply a concerning development, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Recent reports suggest that John Cena's last WWE match has had a major change. This has apparently made wrestling veteran Vince Russo even more worried about the state of the company and its locker room.
Cena was originally scheduled to have his final match at his hometown, Boston. However, reports say that the venue has been changed to Washington DC, which Russo thinks must not have been something that Cena would be in favor of. The fact that the Doctor of Thuganomics has likely not protested against it is a cause for concern, since it implies that even legends like him do not have the will to effect change in plans.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:
"Well maybe bro, because remember they pulled his last match out of Boston. His last match isn't taking place in uh, and that was probably a big big deal to him, I would think. You know what I mean? So who knows bro, who knows. This company just feels like it's just so all over the place. It's hard to keep up with." (10:15 onwards)
The WWE veteran thinks AJ Styles has also given up
According to Vince Russo, AJ Styles is also going through the same thing as John Cena.
AJ has not had a proper feud for quite a while. Speaking about him on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran said:
"Yeah, I mean, AJ is a very, very proud guy and a very hard worker. But you know, it just comes to the point, like you get to the point of just, you get tired of fighting the system. You just do there. There just comes a point where it's pointless. So it's okay, bro, whatever. I am just going to work and I am gonna do the best I can and I am gonna earn my paycheck."
For now, only time will tell what Triple H plans to do next with Cena and Styles.
