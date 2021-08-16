Former NXT star comments on NXT releases

Since Wrestlemania 37, a plethora of superstars have been released from WWE, including 13 superstars from NXT. The reason cited for them is "budget cuts".

The 13 superstars released from NXT included some surprising names such as Mercedes Martinez, former NXT North American champion Bronson Reed, and former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish.

In all, WWE released



-Bobby Fish

-Bronson Reed

-Jake Atlas

-Ari Sterling

-Kona Reeves

-Leon Ruff

-Stephon Smith

-Tyler Rust

-Zechariah Smith

-Asher Hale

-Giant Zanjeer

-Mercedes Martinez. — Sean Ross Sapp aka Keiji Muter aka The Great Muter (@SeanRossSapp) August 7, 2021

Speaking to Alfred Konuwa from Forbes, Fred Rosser (formerly known as Darren Young), a member of the original Nexus, commented on the releases.

“There’s so much that I’ve done after WWE. It’s not fun when you get that call, it’s just the nature of the business,” Fred Rosser said.

He further advised the released stars to utilize the fame gained from WWE. He also stated that he was rejected by AEW twice.

“I always say Michael Jordan can’t play basketball forever, and I’m never comparing myself to Michael Jordan, maybe his work ethic, but Michael Jordan can’t play basketball forever. Things come to an end with WWE. You have to understand that you beat your body up with WWE so you have to utilize what you’ve made of yourself with WWE and use that on a resume. I’ve been lucky enough to have many great sponsorships, I’ve been lucky enough to still continue to do what I love. I was denied by AEW—not once, but twice—but AEW wasn't my all-in goal, it was New Japan and I pursued it with laser-like focus.” revealed Fred

You can watch the entire interview below:

Fred Roser was part of the inaugural season of NXT

Fred Roser (fka Darren Young) was part of the inaugural edition of NXT in 2010. The superstars from the inaugural season, led by the eventual winner Wade Barrett, debuted on the main roster as a dominant faction known as The Nexus.

The group was famously involved in a feud with John Cena and Team WWE. Darren Young was kicked out of the group following a defeat to the Leader of the Cenation. Upon Cena's latest return to WWE, he even sent out a Tweet asking Cena to wrestle him at NJPW.

Same song same dance same challenge...Cmon JC ¿dónde está el verdadero desafío? Está aquí mismo #njpwstrong #blockthehate https://t.co/LdbhkPkaJN pic.twitter.com/k9jArnJ7Eg — nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) July 19, 2021

Which NXT release surprised you the most? Which superstars do you think will be signed by AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

