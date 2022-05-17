Former WWE star reacts to Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of RAW

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi's decision to walk out of tonight's RAW has fetched mixed responses from the wrestling fraternity. A former WWE star recently responded to the incident on Twitter.

Banks and Naomi were supposed to compete in the red brand's main event this week in a six-woman match, also involving Becky Lynch, Asuka, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop. However, they decided to leave the arena before the show.

As per the official WWE statement, Banks and Naomi left their tag team championships in Head of Talent Relations John Lauriantis' office. The duo stated that they weren't respected enough and expressed their discomfort working with two superstars in the main event whose identity wasn't disclosed.

Former WWE star Mia Yim took to Twitter to show her support, where she named both Banks and Naomi along with a blue and green heart, respectively.

After the tag team champions refused to compete in the main event, the creative team booked a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka to end the show. The Empress of Tomorrow defeated Big Time Becks to earn a shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship.

Backstage reports on Sasha Banks and Naomi's conflict with WWE

Although Banks and Naomi have not yet commented on their actions, backstage reports have claimed that the reigning champions weren't happy with the creative team's plans for them.

The fallout between the two parties is seemingly the result of a long-term conflict dating back several months. A Twitter user further claimed that Banks and Naomi's requests to meet with their boss led to one of the producers losing their cool. The duo were also asked to "fix their attitude" when they demanded answers over potential directions for their gold.

RAW commentator Corey Graves labeled Banks and Naomi's actions as "unprofessional" on-air, which sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on the situation while voicing their opinion. While many believe that the duo did the right thing by standing up for themselves, a few viewers agree that it's unprofessional behavior.

