"I walked into the building" - Former WWE star recalls hearing about Eddie Guerrero’s death for the first time

Former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson (AKA Mr. Kennedy) has recalled the moment he learned about the passing of Eddie Guerrero.

The two stars collided on the November 8th, 2005 episode of SmackDown in a Survivor Series qualifying match for Team SmackDown. The WWE Hall of Famer won the bout via disqualification in less than five minutes. He passed away a few days later, on November 13th, at 38.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ken Anderson recalled what happened after the match.

He, Chris Benoit, and Guerrero went out to a steakhouse for dinner. A big show was coming up in Minneapolis the following week. While Ken was excited about his first international tour, the two veterans tried to get him "all riled up."

“I remember they [Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit] were talking because the next week after, it was like a super show in Minneapolis. It was RAW and SmackDown, I'm not sure if ECW was around at the time yet. But it was going to be a RAW SmackDown Super Show and then we were heading to the airport, we were going to fly out and doing my first international tour. They were like, you know, you're gonna get [pranked] they're gonna mess with you. They're gonna shave your eyebrows while you're sleeping. You know, stuff like that, get me all riled up," Anderson recalled.

However, Ken found out about the heartbreaking news of Guerrero's passing as he pulled into the arena.

"And then I remember, I pulled into the arena. And the guy that parks the cars that helps park all the vehicles told me, he's like Eddie died. And I walked into the building. And it was just like this crazy, sick feeling that everybody had all day. Everybody was super sombre and sad. It was, it was a crazy, crazy day," he added. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

You can check out the entire interaction here:

Eddie Guerrero is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time

Throughout his career, the WWE Legend has shared the ring with many notable stars such as Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena. He has held multiple titles throughout his career, including the European, United States, Intercontinental, Tag Team, and WWE Championship.

Latino Heat was a huge inspiration to many people around the world, and he was idolized by wrestlers such as Sasha Banks, Bayley, John Cena, and more. He'll always be remembered as one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots.

What is your favorite Eddie Guerrero moment? Let us know in the comments section below!

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin his honest thoughts on Ric Flair's final match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far