Former WWE star recalls John Cena having a backstage meltdown

A former WWE Superstar detailed John Cena having a backstage meltdown at a live event. The Cenation Leader will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Heath Slater was once a part of the Nexus faction, and the group took the main roster by storm back in the day. The heel stable had quite a few run-ins with The Face That Runs The Place, who was even forced to join the stable briefly.

In an interview with Kenny McIntosh for Inside the Ropes Magazine, Slater shared that Cena flipped out backstage after Nexus was attacked with pool noodles by the babyfaces on the roster during a WWE live event. The veteran revealed that The Franchise Player was furious over the incident and shattered a barstool out of frustration.

"We get in the back and Cena is so mad, he picks up this red stool and overhand throws it on the ground and shatters it. And he’s like, “Guys, what the f—k? You guys are coming in here while we’re trying to build this group up, make them killers and everything, and you’re fighting with pool noodles?He went off on them trying to protect us, to where I just was like Cena is invested a little bit, so that’s kind of cool," said Slater. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last month to earn a title match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. He turned heel following the bout and shockingly aligned with The Rock. The Final Boss had been trying to get Rhodes to sell his soul ahead of the PLE, but The American Nightmare refused.

Major WWE star accuses John Cena of copying her

Liv Morgan recently claimed that John Cena was copying her Revenge Tour idea by having a Farewell Tour during his last year of in-ring competition.

WWE RAW stars Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio recently sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta for an exclusive interview. During the conversation, Morgan claimed that Cena was copying her Revenge Tour idea and suggested that he was jealous of her success.

"Of course they wanna follow in our footsteps. Are you kidding me? They see our success and they want a taste of it. 'I wanna be cool like them.' But you can't. There's no mistake that I was on the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, then John Cena comes back with the John Cena Farewell Tour. I did it first, and so they wanna follow in our footsteps," she said. [7:40 – 8:05]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The Undisputed WWE Champion connected with a Cross Rhodes on John Cena last week on RAW. Only time will tell if Cena can capture a historic 17th World Title at WrestleMania 41 later this month.

