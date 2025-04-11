Former WWE star rules out a match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41

Kevin Owens' untimely neck injury halted WWE's plans for him and Randy Orton's match at WrestleMania 41. In the wake of his heartbreaking announcement, another wrestler has ruled himself out of The Showcase of the Immortals this year.

Ryback, who is currently inactive due to multiple injuries, has addressed the possibility of facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. He left WWE in 2016.

Earlier today, the former WWE Superstar took to his Instagram handle to reflect on his brief rivalry with The Viper back in the day. As exciting as it sounds on paper, The Big Guy said he won't be in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend.

"Myself and Randy [Orton] actually do have a small history, believe it or not. I have eliminated Randy Orton from the 2013 Royal Rumble, which John Cena eventually won, with me and John being the last two. Me and Randy have tagged together with Roman Reigns on occasion, and Randy Orton has also given me an RKO... But I can assure you I will be nowhere near WrestleMania here in Las Vegas. I live quite a bit of ways from where everything will be taking place, but I wish everybody, all the men and women involved, all the best. And that's the last bite," he said.

Will Randy Orton be at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Despite not having a match, Randy Orton is still expected to perform at WrestleMania 41.

Fans have been buzzing over the possibility of Nick Aldis facing The Viper in a singles match, especially after last week's events.

Orton nailed Aldis with an RKO after learning from the SmackDown General Manager that he no longer has a match at The Show of Shows.

Nick Aldis will likely address the situation in the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Will he lace up his boots on the Grandest Stage of Them All? Only time will tell.

