Former WWE star set for major first-ever title defense after release

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has sent a message ahead of the MLW's SuperCard event, Intimdation Games 2024.

During last week's New Beginning in Sapporo show, The Original Bro made his singles debut for NJPW, securing a victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi to claim NJPW World Television Championship.

Riddle is now set to defend his title at the upcoming MLW show against Big Bad Tito. Ahead of this significant match, he took to Twitter, expressing that this marks his first title defense and reassuring fans that he is prepared to handle Tito during their encounter.

"My first NJPW World Television Title match since winning the title in Japan and I’m going to bring the smoke to Big Bad Tito bro #njpw #mlw #bro #njpwtvtitle #stallion #rudedude #combat1 #kingofbros @MLW," Riddle wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Formwe WWE star Matt Riddle might have turned down AEW's offer, according to Konnan

Following his release from WWE last year, there was widespread speculation that The Original Bro, Matt Riddle, would likely join AEW. Surprisingly, this wasn't the case. Instead, he chose to sign with MLW and has also been actively performing in NJPW.

According to Konnan, who spoke on Keepin it 100 podcast, the former WWE United States Champion might have received an offer from Tony Khan, given that Riddle possesses all the essential skills for success, both in the ring and on the mic. Konnan speculated that Riddle may have engaged in conversations with other talent before ultimately opting not to join AEW. Additionally, he believed that down the line, Riddle could be more inclined towards a move to TNA due to the potential for greater creative freedom.

"Well, I would assume Tony [Khan], who's picked up just about every talent out there, would have talked to him [Riddle]. ... So, I would assume he talked to him because he's charismatic, he's good on the mic, and he's a great wrestler. Like... what else do you need, right? And he's got that UFC pedigree. So, you would think he'd talk to him. This is what I think... I think a lot of wrestlers talk to each other, they're like, 'Yo, what's up in AEW? You know, blah, blah, blah.' Then he's talking to people in TNA, and they're telling him what's going on there, and he probably wants the creative freedom that TNA affords him," Konnan said.

The prospect of AEW and Matt Riddle potentially collaborating in the future adds an intriguing element to watch.

Would you like to see Matt Riddle return to WWE some day? Let us know in the comments section below.