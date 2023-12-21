Former WWE star shares "iconic" photo with CM Punk

A former WWE Superstar has shared an iconic image with CM Punk and many more stars.

Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling in September after a tumultuous two-year stint with the promotion. The popular star returned to the world of professional wrestling on the second episode of AEW Rampage in 2021. However, his time with the promotion did not go as planned, and the veteran got into multiple altercations with his peers. AEW President Tony Khan terminated CM Punk's contract following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023.

Punk returned to WWE for the first time since 2014 at Survivor Series 2023 last month. The 45-year-old has since signed an exclusive contract with RAW and has announced that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month in Tampa Bay.

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, was let go by the promotion in 2020 but has established himself as an even bigger on the independent wrestling scene. The former Intercontinental Champion took to Instagram today to share an iconic photo with himself, Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Beth Phoenix, Evan Bourne, Kofi Kingston, and Cody Rhodes as champions at the same time.

"Dare I say ICONIC?" he wrote.

Shawn Michaels shares his thoughts on CM Punk's return to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently shared his opinion on CM Punk's return to the company.

Speaking on the media call ahead of NXT Deadline, The Heartbreak Kid was asked to comment on Punk's return to the promotion. Shawn Michaels noted that business comes first and added that he is excited about the veteran's return.

"Business is first. For me, I don't think it was that tough. I'm happy that it got done. We have always found that when you can go out on your own terms, it makes it easier. I'm very excited about it."

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has already made it known that he hates Punk during their epic confrontation on RAW. It will be interesting to see if Punk can win the Royal Rumble and earn a title match against The Visionary at WrestleMania 40.

