Former WWE star still willing to return at Triple H's first Royal Rumble after absence of over a decade

Triple H is spoilt for choice ahead of his first Royal Rumble as WWE's Chief Content Officer. Several superstars from the past have expressed an interest in returning at the upcoming event, including former Diva Cherry.

The 47-year-old has not competed in a WWE match since August 2008. In September 2022, she ruled out a full-time wrestling return but said she is open to possibly appearing in a Royal Rumble one day.

With a month to go until the 2023 event, Cherry reiterated on The Hannibal TV that she would like to participate in the multi-woman contest. The former valet also recalled what she knew about Beth Phoenix's appearance in the 2010 men's match:

"Oh my gosh, yes," Cherry said when asked about a Royal Rumble return. "Who wouldn't be [interested]? That whole thing is exciting because we all loved watching the men and who could have been in there. I was living with Beth at the time when she was in the Rumble, and she told me and we kept it [confidential]. That's so exciting, that excitement for all the fans too, and now that we have the women being able to do a Rumble as well." [7:27 – 7:54]

Cherry is arguably best known for her role as the manager of Deuce 'n Domino on SmackDown between January 2007 and May 2008. She also performed as an occasional in-ring competitor before receiving her release in August 2008.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is expected to feature surprises

The 30-person men's and women's matches usually include a handful of unexpected returns. Bad Bunny and Shane McMahon surprisingly appeared in the men's match this year, while eventual winner Ronda Rousey was not advertised for the women's match.

As a fan of Royal Rumble surprises, Cherry hopes to excite fans with a return of her own at the premium live event:

"Right now, with the way the industry is, all of these people who are no longer with the company coming back, you get little sprinkles of that now, but there's such a pool of women that can be able to be involved, and that surprise factor is really what makes that super special. So, yeah, of course, I would be totally down for it." [8:00 – 8:22]

Bushwhacker Luke and Chris Masters are among those who are also open to returning at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

