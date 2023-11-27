Former WWE star takes major shot at CM Punk and Triple H

A former WWE Superstar has taken a major shot at Triple H and CM Punk following Survivor Series.

Punk's tumultuous time in All Elite Wrestling came to an unceremonious end ahead of the September 2 edition of Collision. AEW President Tony Khan announced that he had terminated Punk's contract following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium.

The 45-year-old was rumored to return at Survivor Series but many fans felt that the controversial star would never return to the promotion. However, the unthinkable has happened, and Punk made his shocking return to the company following the Men's WarGames match last night in Chicago. It was Punk's first appearance in the promotion since his exit in 2014.

Former superstar Ryback vowed to retire if Punk returned, only to walk back his statement by claiming he meant if he went back to AEW. Ryback has taken to social media today to deliver a major shot directed toward both Punk and Triple H following last night's premium live event. Ryback referred to The Game as "Tin Man" and Punk as Fragile Phil as seen in his post below.

"How long before @TripleH aka Tin Man and @CMPunk aka Fragile Phil get into a backstage pillow fight?", he wrote.

Triple H on what the future holds for CM Punk in WWE

Triple H revealed that he was excited about what was next for CM Punk in WWE following his return to the company.

The promotion has already announced that both CM Punk and Randy Orton will be appearing on this Monday's edition of RAW. Speaking at the press conference following Survivor Series, Triple H said he was interested in seeing what was next for the 45-year-old star and added that the veteran belongs in WWE.

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs," said Triple H.

Punk's return to WWE is already bringing in massive numbers for the promotion. It will be fascinating to see what is next for the former AEW Champion this Monday on RAW.

