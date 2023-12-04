Former WWE star takes measures after Randy Orton attacked her husband following return

Randy Orton has been back in WWE for just over one week, and he's already making new enemies for himself within the company. There's also at least one former superstar who is not happy with the 43-year-old grappler right now.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had invited The Apex Predator to Friday's show and following a bidding war that included RAW GM Adam Pearce, Orton exclusively signed with Aldis. After an LA Knight assist to fight The Bloodline, Orton sent a warning to Roman Reigns, and had his hand raised by his new boss. However, the segment ended with Aldis taking the RKO.

Mickie James tied the knot with Aldis on New Year's Eve 2015, so it's safe to say she was not happy with Friday's show-closing RKO. Speaking on GAW TV, James came up with the idea for a "RanDaddy" t-shirt to play off Orton's first name, and how he's been warning "Daddy's back" since returning at WWE Survivor Series. James took to X to react to Friday's RKO, and jokingly rescinded her business proposition, adding that she has already filed for the trademark (which she apparently hasn't).

"Unbelievable babe. Tell him I take my T-shirt idea back!!! He can’t have it. I already filed for the TM," she wrote.

While he likely did not listen to James' podcast, The Viper seemingly saw the t-shirt idea as the five-time Knockouts Champion also tweeted her former co-worker about the idea as a response to his SmackDown return announcement.

WWE bringing Mickie James back following the debut of her husband?

Mickie James has not wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment since the 2022 Royal Rumble, which was a special appearance as it came while she was still IMPACT Knockouts Champion. Before that, her last WWE gig was the 2021 Royal Rumble, and she worked five matches in 2020.

It was reported that WWE had plans to bring James to SmackDown as a co-General Manager with Nick Aldis, but plans had changed, and Triple H introduced the Englishman as the new blue brand GM. The six-time WWE champion recently confirmed that she is no longer signed to IMPACT, fueling rumors and speculation on a return to the company she made her name at.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Woman of the Year for 2009 and 2011 recently appeared on Under The Ring show, and opened up on why she continued to wrestle after first leaving WWE in 2010.

"When I left WWE, I wanted to do something for women's wrestling. To change the game for women has always been my number one priority since 1998 when I first stepped into a wrestling school and realized that we were different, and treated different, and the opportunities were different for women than they were for men," she said. [From 7:00 onwards]

The "Hardcore Country" singer has not wrestled since losing to Knockouts Champion Trinity at IMPACT's Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 21st.

