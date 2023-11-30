Former WWE star takes shot at CM Punk

A former WWE Superstar has taken a shot at CM Punk today on social media.

The 45-year-old has returned to WWE after almost a decade away. His tenure in the company came to an end in 2014, and he spent seven years away from wrestling before debuting in All Elite Wrestling in 2021. However, injuries and controversies marred Punk's time in AEW, and his contract was terminated on September 2.

Punk made his WWE return this past Saturday night at Survivor Series. He arrived following the Men's WarGames match and got a thunderous ovation from the crowd in Chicago. He cut a promo on RAW this past Monday night and claimed he was back home with the promotion.

Ryback claimed that he would retire if CM Punk returned but then backtracked and said he meant he would quit if the veteran returned to All Elite Wrestling.

The Big Guy took to social media to react to a video of a naked man breaking into Disneyland. Matt Cardona posted the video, and Ryback claimed the deranged individual must be a fan of CM Punk, suggesting that is the sort of people the controversial star attracts as fans.

"Definitely a @CMPunk fan," he posted.

You can check out Ryback's post and the graphic video by clicking here.

WWE veteran believes CM Punk purposefully got fired from AEW

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes CM Punk caused a scene in All Elite Wrestling because he did not want to be there.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran discussed Punk's exit from All Elite Wrestling. Mantell stated that the more he thought about it, the more he believed Punk wanted to get fired from the promotion.

"I think that he wanted them to fire him because that goes right along with he's a maverick, nobody tells him what to do," Mantell stated. "'If you fire me, good. Fire me.' He didn't care. Originally I didn't think that, but now, as time went on, I think that he got himself fired on purpose." [From 04:22 – 04:52]

You can check out the full video below:

CM Punk is one of the most polarizing figures in the history of wrestling. Triple H noted at the press conference following Survivor Series that the veteran is a "conversation starter" and that it was hard for him to look past that when deciding to bring him back to the promotion.

It will be fascinating to see how Punk's return plays out in the months to come.

Do you think CM Punk's current run with WWE will end in a disaster? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes