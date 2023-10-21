Former WWE star doesn't want to talk to Vince McMahon ever again

Vince McMahon made lots of friends and enemies during his 40 years in charge of WWE's creative direction. In a recent YouTube video, former Intercontinental Champion Ryback shed light on his issues with the WWE Executive Chairman.

On August 5, 2016, Ryback announced his WWE departure after rejecting a new contract. Three months earlier, he walked out of the company before the May 2, 2016, episode of RAW in St. Louis, Missouri.

On Ryback TV, the 41-year-old recalled how he informed former talent relations executive Mark Carrano of his plan to leave. Carrano wanted him to talk to McMahon, but the former Nexus member refused to have another conversation with his long-time boss:

"Carrano comes rushing back," Ryback said. "He goes to Vince, to Hunter [Triple H]. He asks me, 'Would you like to go have a meeting with Vince?' I inform him I never wanna f***ing see him or talk to Vince ever again for the rest of my life. I got my bags. I go straight to the valet at the St. Louis arena. I get my car, and I'm f***ing out of there." [4:05 – 4:22]

Ryback also recalled how Vince McMahon reacted furiously after he encouraged fans to shout "Feed me more!" toward the end of his WWE run.

Ryback compares working for Vince McMahon to Shawshank Redemption

The 1994 film The Shawshank Redemption tells the story of Andy Dufresne, a banker who spends 19 years trying to escape Shawshank State Prison.

According to Ryback, his long-awaited WWE departure was similar to Dufresne's attempt to leave Shawshank:

"I finally escape Shawshank, but the games are just getting ready to begin. I get a letter from WWE's attorney with an NDA [non-disclosure agreement], and they also tried to stop my pay." [4:23 – 4:34]

In a separate video, Ryback explained why Triple H refused to let him appear on the front cover of Flex magazine.

