Former WWE star wants to be friends with JBL 2 years after he abandoned him

A former WWE star recently sent a message to JBL. He wants to be friends two years after the Hall of Famer abandoned him.

JBL is widely regarded as one of the greatest heels in professional wrestling. After retiring from the ring, Layfield took on the role of a commentator for several years. Considering Bradshaw's ability to draw heat, he took on the role of Baron Corbin's manager in 2021 with the goal of helping elevate the latter's career as a top heel in the company. After Corbin struggled to pick up many wins, the WWE Hall of Famer ended his association with the former on the February 6, 2023 episode of RAW.

Recently, a fan posted on X/Twitter that John Cena is booed in 2025 while Layfield is revered. To this, the WWE Hall of Famer responded that the universe has finally autocorrected itself. Baron Corbin responded to his former manager, asking to be friends again.

"Can we be friends again?"

Check out his tweet here:

JBL commented on The Rock and John Cena's partnership

After winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match, John Cena turned heel and assaulted Cody Rhodes in the ring. He held down the American Nightmare while The Final Boss belted him. The two Hollywood stars stood tall in the ring to showcase their partnership.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle, JBL commented on The Rock's partnership with John Cena. He called this partnership fantastic, considering they are two of the biggest stars in the world.

"You've got literally the biggest movie star in the world," JBL said. "I just saw the money list in some magazine about who made the most money last year. At least it was reported that The Rock was the highest at $88 million. He's the biggest star in the world. And then you've got Cena, who's a 16-time World Champion, going to break that record that people thought might never be broken. And then you add in this other super megastar? I mean, this is brilliant. This is absolutely fantastic." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

John Cena will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

