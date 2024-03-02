Former WWE stars set to be in Philadelphia for WrestleMania XL

Two former WWE stars are scheduled to be in the Philadelphia area for WrestleMania 40 next month. The biggest show of the year will take place at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6 and April 7. This would be the tag team of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

Cody Rhodes is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event next month. The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble match for the 2nd year in a row. He had came up short against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 and would hope for better fortune this time around. Drew McIntyre emerged victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber match and will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) had an epic WrestleMania moment during their careers. The popular duo won the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35. However, Kay and Royce were released by the company in 2021. They performed as The IInspiration in TNA Wrestling following their release.

Billie Kay took to her Instagram story today to announce that the tag team will be appearing at WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia. She noted that it was the first time in almost a year they would be doing a signing together.

Vince Russo predicts WWE will make major change following WrestleMania 40

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has predicted that the company will eliminate press conferences following WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo revealed why he isn't a fan of WWE's press conferences. He noted that some superstars stay in character, while others break kayfabe and it drives him crazy.

"Here is the worst thing, here's the part that drives me crazy. Half of it, they are working, and the other half, they are shooting. In the same, within the same press conference. I am like, guys, like, what are you? It drives me fre***ng nuts." [From 16:40 onwards]

The promotion is now on the road to WrestleMania 40 and The Rock is scheduled to appear tonight on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if The IIconics get the chance to return to the promotion down the line.

