Former WWE superstar brought to tears by emotional AEW All moment

A former WWE Superstar shared her reaction to a heartwarming moment at AEW All In.

All Elite Wrestling is holding the biggest event in the history of the company today at Wembley Stadium. More than 80,000 people packed the iconic venue to watch All In 2023 in London.

Hikaru Shida defended the AEW Women's Championship against Saraya, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker in a 4-Way match tonight. Before the match, Saraya was accompanied to the ring by her family and got a great reaction from her hometown crowd.

Former superstar Summer Rae took to Twitter after Saraya's entrance and admitted that the moment made her emotional. Summer Rae added that Saraya's mom is the best in her message seen below.

"Not me crying bc the whole family is out with @Saraya 😭😭😭😭😭😭 what a moment. Her mum is the best ❤️ #AEWAllIn," she tweeted.

Saraya on her departure from WWE

Saraya, formerly known as Paige, recently discussed her departure from the company and revealed that Triple H was unaware of how it happened.

WWE opted not to renew Paige's contract last year and the former Divas Champion became a free agent. She signed with All Elite Wrestling and made her debut at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium last year and got an incredible reaction from the crowd.

In a recent interview on Wilde On, Saraya shared that she was happy when she parted ways with WWE. She claimed that Triple H was unaware that Vince McMahon had decided not to renew her contract.

"I was really happy and then me and WWE parted ways, and then I get a call from Hunter [Triple H] being like, 'What happened? Did you want to leave or did they ask you to leave?' And I was like, 'That's surprising that you don't know about this.' But no, Vince didn't want to renew my contract."

Saraya is a part of The Outcasts faction in All Elite Wrestling and was able to become the new AEW Women's Champion today at All In. It will be interesting to see how long Saraya can hold onto the title moving forward, especially considering she pinned her stablemate Toni Storm to capture the belt.

