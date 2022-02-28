"He doubled up on chops that night" - Former WWE Superstar recalls being ribbed by Ric Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was known for ribbing the boys throughout his professional wrestling career.

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters celebrated Flair's birthday last week by telling a story about the time Flair and Ricky Steamboat ribbed him with a series of stiff chops because he had a terrible sun burn that day.

"Happy Birthday *goat emoji* One time in Australia I got the worst sun burn from a tanning bed and Ricky Steamboat *dragon emoji* smartened Ric up pre match and he doubled up on chops that night. Even though after my chest was bloody and blistered it was an honor to get a pop out of Ricky and Ric at my expense," Chris Masters wrote on Instagram.

Masters had two professional stints in WWE. He first competed for the company from 2005-2007; his second run saw him return to the promotion in 2009 and stay until 2011.

Ric Flair recently celebrated his 73rd birthday

While he's not currently employed by any wrestling company, Ric Flair is still grabbing headlines weekly thanks to his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast with Mark Madden.

The Nature Boy recently celebrated his 73rd birthday, and it doesn't look like he's interested in slowing down his life anytime soon.

Many fans expected Flair to sign with All Elite Wrestling last year after getting his release from WWE over the summer. However, an episode of Darkside of the Ring aired, which presented The Nature Boy in an extremely negative light, and stopped any discussions of that happening.

Whether Tony Khan would have any interest in bringing Flair into All Elite Wrestling at some point this year after the heat on the WWE Hall of Famer has worn off is anybody's guess. Fans probably won't find out for another several months.

What are your thoughts on Chris Masters' story? How often do you think Flair has ribbed other wrestlers in the ring over the years? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ric Flair sign with All Elite Wrestling in 2022? Yes No 4 votes so far