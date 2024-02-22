Former WWE Superstar debunks rumor about Eddie Guerrero

A former WWE Superstar recently debunked a rumor regarding veteran performer Eddie Guerrero. The name in question is the late wrestler's cousin, Chavo Guerrero.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, famous American personality Vanilla Ice claimed he recently bought the Lowrider that Eddie Guerrero posed with on the cover of Lowrider magazine in 2004. The actor also noted that Eddie used the car during his entrance.

In response to Vanilla Ice's claim, Chavo Guerrero took to X to clarify his late cousin never used the said car. He further revealed how he owned the original Lowrider, which was bought by John Cena before The Cenation Leader gave it back to Chavo following Eddie Guerrero's death:

"Sorry ICE I own the original car that Eddie and I came out to on TV. 1963 SS Impala convertible. John Cena bought it after & then gave it to me after Eddie’s death. Then I had it frame off resto! @vanillaice Eddie didn’t even own yours, nor did he ever use it on TV," he wrote.

Chavo Guerrero opens up about WWE making money off Eddie Guerrero's name

Chavo Guerrero is arguably the most beloved professional wrestler of all time. The Latino Heat was known for his impeccable in-ring prowess and extraordinary character work.

Even 18 years after his passing, the former WWE Champion is fondly remembered by wrestling fans. It has allowed the Stamford-based company to earn money off the late wrestler's name.

Speaking on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Chavo Guerrero opened up about WWE making money off his late cousin's name. He further stated the money should be given to the latter's daughters:

"[It bothers me] when Eddie’s daughters aren’t reaping the benefits, yes. To me, I’m always looking. And if anybody should be making money off of Eddie Guerrero, it should be Eddie’s daughters. [They are making money from the merchandise]. I don’t know if that’s correct. I don’t know that’s correct. At least talking to them about it. I’m not them. I’m not the say-all, be-all, but that’s something that I would definitely wish that they were. That’s her dad; they shouldn’t have to worry about that. That should be in his will. His persona, his name, and likeness should be to them," Chavo Guerrero said. [H/T WrestleZone]

Chavo Gurrero perceived the company making money off the late legend completely wrong. For the unversed, The Latino Heat was a father of three daughters when he passed away.

