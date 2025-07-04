Former WWE Superstar Elayna Black (fka Cora Jade) shows off stunning new look

Former WWE NXT star Cora Jade has gone back to her old in-ring name, Elayna Black, following her exit from the Stamford-based promotion. The 24-year-old recently unveiled her new look in a social media update.

The former Cora Jade was among the most popular NXT stars released by the company following WrestleMania 41. After the end of her 30-day non-compete clause, she returned to the independent circuit last month. In one of her first matches back on the scene, she defeated Brittnie Brooks to win the Arizona Wrestling Federation Women's Championship.

Elayna Black recently took to her Instagram account to post multiple pictures of herself showing off a newly curated look. The former WWE star has slightly changed her hairstyle. She has gotten rid of the integrated pink color and is sporting uniformly black hair.

"Anything & everything you dream about," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Elayna Black opens up about potential WWE return

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his INSIGHT podcast, Elayna Black got candid about the possibility of returning to WWE.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion noted that she was open to returning to the global juggernaut. She said that although a few things pi**ed her off, she enjoyed her time in the wrestling promotion. Black felt that her WWE run did not end on a bad note, and the door for a return was open.

"Definitely, I feel like the door [is open]. I'm 24 years old. I feel like I didn't end on horrible terms there. Like I said, yes, there's things that p****d me off, but I'm human, and I love wrestling, so that's only natural, but I'm not gonna sit here and be like, 'Oh my God, my time there was so horrible. I never wanna go back.' Absolutely not. I loved my time there. I loved the people I met there. I feel like anything is possible," she said.

You can check out the conversation below:

Although she is open to going back to WWE, the former Cora Jade recently revealed she was in no hurry and was excited about her work outside the Stamford-based promotion. It remains to be seen if she makes her return in the future.

