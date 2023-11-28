Former WWE Superstar explains why she's no longer with the company

A former WWE Superstar has opened up about her departure from the company.

Giovanna Eburneo (Ghi Eburneo) has explained her exit from the company in a new video in Portuguese. Earlier today, three more departures from the company were confirmed, and Eburneo was one of the names mentioned. The promotion released several stars from the main roster in September, as well as over 100 employees behind the scenes.

In the video, she detailed the bizarre circumstances that led to her exit from the company. She noted that she tried out with the promotion in Chile in 2017 and was contacted at the start of the pandemic for another tryout.

She claimed that everything went wrong when she moved to Orlando, and she paid too much for a car. Eburneo added that she experienced a shooting while she was in a mall and was terrified in a restroom with six other women.

"I experienced a shooting in a mall. I was in a restroom with six women, terrified, hearing shots, praying to God. I messaged the company, people who manage it, telling them where I was, that I was in a restroom with girls who didn't speak my language as I only spoke Portuguese and didn't speak English. I arrived without understanding anything." [H/T: Fightful]

The former superstar added that there was a rivalry within the company, and people who spoke Portuguese didn't help her when she didn't want to drive alone. Eburneo claimed that she began feeling anxiety, a clump of her hair fell out, and she was concerned that something was happening to her.

She also became concerned after finding an AirTag tracker in her bag that did not belong to her and filed a police report in Orlando. Eburneo added that the process is still ongoing, and she hopes to eventually find out who put the tracker in her bag.

Giovanna Eburneo on not getting to live her dream in WWE

Giovanna Eburneo revealed in her video that she is disappointed she does not get to live out her dream as a WWE Superstar.

The 26-year-old stated that she sent an email to WWE saying that she would not be returning to the company despite the promotion making several offers for her to come back. Eburneo made a couple of appearances in NXT last December and noted in her video that it is sad that she cannot live out her dream.

"And WWE made several offers, they made several proposals for me to return to Orlando, to return to the company. But I decided folks that no, no, I am not going to risk my life. I'm not going to risk my family's life anymore," she said. [From 23:48 - 24:00]

WWE released several talents from the main roster and NXT following its merger with Endeavor in September. It will be interesting to see which former WWE Superstars get an opportunity in another promotion moving forward.

What are your thoughts on Eburneo's new video? Let us know in the comments section below.