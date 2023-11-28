Three more WWE departures confirmed - Reports

Three more names have been confirmed to no longer be on WWE's roster.

The promotion merged with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, in September to form a new entertainment company called TKO Group Holdings. Unfortunately, the merger resulted in over 100 employees being let go behind the scenes, and several superstars were also released from their contracts.

Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Elias, Emma, and more stars were let go by the promotion in September. According to a new report from Fightful Select (via WrestleTalk), three more names have been confirmed to have departed the company.

Fightful confirmed that WWE Performance Center trainees Alexis Lete, Alivia Ash, and Ghi Eburno are no longer with the promotion. The report added that released NXT talent are free to work wherever they want now, as their 30-day non-complete clause has expired. Main roster talent who were released by the promotion have a 90-day non-compete clause, which will expire on December 20.

EC3 believes Dolph Ziggler could be getting ready for the best run of his career following WWE release

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently claimed that Dolph Ziggler could be in store for the best run of his career after being let go by the promotion.

Ziggler had a remarkable career as a superstar and spent 19 years with the company. He captured the World Heavyweight Championship twice during his tenure with the promotion but would often go missing from WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 thinks Ziggler could do the best work of his career following his departure. EC3 noted that The Showoff is still in great shape and could have a couple of years left in the tank to do something incredible.

"I think Dolph can do the best work of his career now and have a couple of years doing something incredible. Knowing who he is and what he does, he relegated himself into that role as good worker, great bumper. He was a world champion and he was a draw (…) If he can get out of it a little bit and make himself, or if he wants to, because he's already made, but if he wants to do something, I think he can do the best work of his career outside of it [WWE]." [29:57 – 30:36]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

WWE's product is incredibly hot at the moment, and the company just added CM Punk and Randy Orton to weekly television. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the released superstars in the world of professional wrestling.

