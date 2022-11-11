Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder in WWE) had a hilarious interaction with The Miz on social media.

The A-Lister is currently part of the RAW roster and features on the show weekly. For much of the fall season, he feuded with a returning Dexter Lumis, a feud that included several backstage segments and another returning superstar in Johnny Gargano.

For much of 2022, the former WWE Champion adopted a new catchphrase: "My balls are massive." This sort of phrase is obviously borderline TV-14. The phrase was even put on the company's official merchandise.

The Most Must-See WWE Superstar recently took to Twitter to remind fans of his "massive balls." His former WWE rival and real-life friend Matt Cardona replied to the tweet by asking for photographic proof of the aforementioned "balls."

This clearly comes as a jest from the former United States Champion, who has recently been linked to a potential WWE return.

The Miz hired Dexter Lumis in storyline to stalk him

The Miz was exposed on a recent episode of RAW as having hired Dexter Lumis to stalk him in storyline.

Ever since returning a week after SummerSlam this year, Lumis has been stalking and attacking Miz, even kidnapping The A-Lister at one point.

Johnny Gargano revealed on the October 31 episode of the Red Brand that the 42-year old approached Dexter Lumis after the latter's WWE release last year and hired him to play the character of a celebrity stalker.

#WWERaw MIZ IS BUSTED. @mikethemiz thought he was confessing to a movie producer. However, that "movie producer" turned out to be @JohnnyGargano 's private investigator who wasn't taking thirty pictures per second after all... MIZ IS BUSTED.@mikethemiz thought he was confessing to a movie producer. However, that "movie producer" turned out to be @JohnnyGargano's private investigator who wasn't taking thirty pictures per second after all...#WWERaw https://t.co/5YWDaZ0wI1

But it appears that something went wrong along the way, and Dexter Lumis is now really out to get The Miz. Of course, this is all part of a larger storyline within WWE.

The two were supposed to have a match three weeks ago on RAW, but the former WWE Champion blindsided and took out Dexter Lumis before the match even started. It will be intriguing to see where the storyline goes now that Lumis has returned.

