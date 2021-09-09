"I kind of see some of the craziness" - Ex-WWE Superstar on Jim Cornette's rants (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Kevin Thorn recently called Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette "evil geniuses." He also addressed Cornette's passion for the pro wrestling business, which has led to some infamous rants over the years.

Thorn got to work with both of them during his time in WWE's former developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, he praised Heyman and Cornette while also highlighting how the latter "always wanted to protect" the business.

"They're [Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette] both evil geniuses. I mean, they're phenomenal. I worked with Paul a lot in ECW too, and Dusty [Rhodes], and they were great," said Kevin Thorn. "And then, you know, Cornette - he's got a mind for the business. He's passionate about it. He has his moments where he blows up. But when you're that passionate about something, I mean, it's the love of your life, I kind of see some of the craziness sometimes - the tirades and stuff like that. But he'd live, breathe, and die in this business. That's the way it is. So, he always wanted to protect it."

Kevin Thorn also spoke about Rob Van Dam, The Undertaker, and various other stars during this week's UnSKripted episode. You can check it all out in the video posted below:

What is former WWE Superstar Kevin Thorn doing now?

The man behind the 'Kevin Thorn' character, Kevin Fertig, is currently a real estate agent who wrestles occasionally. Fans may also recall Fertig's portrayal of the short-lived 'Mordecai' gimmick in WWE.

Here's what he told Sportskeeda Wrestling about his post-WWE career:

"I started real estate about three and a half years ago." Thorn added, "The sky has been the limit, with kind of what I learned in wrestling as far as marketing and building a brand and stuff, and then just taking it to the real estate world. I've been crushing numbers and everything else."

TAG TEAM LISTING CHAMPS OF THE WORLD and Couldn’t be prouder of Bob and Cindy , we sold Their house in 30 minutes for Top Dollar 💵 and a 21 day close!!! Thank You trusting me and Huge Congrats!!!! #kevinfertigrealty #thechampishome #realestatebadass #sold #realtor pic.twitter.com/pZKUMlVlIf — Kevin "THORN" Fertig Realty (@TheKevinFertig) August 14, 2021

