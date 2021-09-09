"He didn't care" - Ex-WWE Superstar on how RVD was backstage, first time wrestling him (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Kevin Thorn recently brought up how he and Rob Van Dam had nicknames for each other back in the day. He also highlighted that wrestling RVD was always a "fun" experience.

Between 2006-2007, the aforementioned stars fought each other a few times, and they had eight singles encounters in total.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Kevin Thorn mentioned that he was never nervous in the ring after the first time he wrestled against RVD.

"Rob was always RV-Dizzle. I always called him RV-Dizzle, and I was Kevin Vampire-Dude," said Kevin Thorn. "Every time I went out there with him, god, Rob just knows how to do it. After the first time wrestling him, I was never nervous. We just laughed the whole time out there, and it was just so much fun."

Kevin Thorn on RVD's backstage attitude in WWE

In 2006, Rob Van Dam became the first wrestler in history to hold both the WWE Championship and the ECW World Heavyweight Championship at the same time.

However, he departed the company a year later and eventually joined TNA. RVD has also returned to WWE for sporadic runs over the years.

Kevin Thorn recently told Sportskeeda Wrestling that the former world champion had an easy-going demeanor backstage.

"Good as far as I knew [on how RVD was received backstage]. I mean, he just did his own thing. He didn't care. Nothing really bothered him." Thorn added, "Once you get to a place in your career like that, I mean, that's probably the best you can ever be in the wrestling thing is when you know that, 'You know what. Alright, screw you. I'll just go over here and go wrestle.' And you know, you always want it, and you can always go work somewhere at that time, and that's how Rob was. He'll work till the day he dies if he wants to."

