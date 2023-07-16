Former WWE Superstar kicked off her flight while in the boarding line; she is very "confused & upset"

A former WWE Superstar was kicked off her flight today, leaving her very confused about what had happened. Summer Rae was also highly inconvenienced, with no more flights for the rest of the day. She has spoken about it on her Twitter.

Summer Rae may not be a part of WWE now, but she has carried her fanbase outside the company as well. Quite popular, she has even spoken about returning to the company to be a part of some of the storylines in the past.

On one occasion, she said that she'd like to join The Bloodline as well, soon after which she was spotted training. Naturally, that return never took place.

The star took to her Twitter to speak about being kicked off her flight. She explained that though she had purchased her flight ticket, paying extra for conveniences back in April, Ryan Air had shifted her to a smaller aircraft. That aircraft was then overbooked, as a result of which she didn't have her seat.

"This morning @Ryanair decided to change my flight to a smaller aircraft therefor making it overbooked & sold my seat that I bought in APRIL 🤯🤯 I paid extra $ for priority & a front of plane seat. 🤯🤯🤯🤯Literally never heard of such a thing ever. No more flights today either."

On top of that, she found out only when she was in line for boarding, which naturally confused and upset the former WWE star. She said the gate agent had told her it was called "involuntary seat removal."

"I never, ever tweet about flight issues but giving up my seat WHILE I am IN line boarding 🤯 beyond confused & upset. Apparently it’s called involuntary seat removal per my gate agent. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Will I get reimbursed for the extra I paid to secure a seat?"

Former WWE star Summer Rae sent a message to Natalya after she lost multiple opportunities against Rhea Ripley

Natalya had recently been in a feud with Rhea Ripley and said that getting a title match against her had been a nightmare. The Queen of Harts mentioned that she had only respected the champion but had received disrespect in return.

Rae sent a message to the WWE veteran, saying that she was starting to sound like men who were in her DMs and never took a hint.

"Girl, no. You starting to sound like these men in my DMs who ain’t getting the hint…"

The two stars are familiar with one another, having been rivals previously.