"She just refused to take no for an answer" - Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain looks forward to Becky Lynch's return (Exclusive)

Every member of the WWE Universe awaits Becky Lynch's big return. Recently released WWE Superstar Killian Dain shares this sentiment and is a big fan of Lynch, someone who reached out to him when he first became a WWE Superstar.

Killian Dain, who goes by the name Big Damo now, was recently the special guest on UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone, participating in a special Q & A with fans. You can catch Big Damo talking about a variety of topics, from Becky Lynch to Sheamus and much more, by clicking on the interview linked below.

What makes Becky Lynch such a beloved WWE Superstar?

Killian Dain knew Becky Lynch, who was a friend of a friend before he arrived in WWE. Like the rest of us, he too saw her transform into one of the best stars in the industry:

"Becky Lynch just refused to take no for an answer. She looked around at what was in front of her and said 'I want more', and she made it happen. She's been an incredible inspiration for all of us because she was somebody who was on the lower card, trudging away, doing her best."

He also commented on Becky Lynch's organic rise to fame. One that was spurred on by the WWE Universe.

"The crowd knew she was good," added Dain. "They knew there was more there. And they worked together. And they made it happen. And it's so awesome to watch. What she's done in this last two or three years was just outstanding. And I'm so happy with her with Seth with the baby and how things have worked out. I'm looking forward to when she returns."

As for where Becky Lynch is now, few details are known. But when she returns to WWE again, the pop from the live audience will be absolutely thunderous.

