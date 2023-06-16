Former WWE Superstar Lana sent fans an urgent appeal and a heartfelt message yesterday

Lana aka CJ Perry, former WWE Superstar, had an important message to send to fans. She posted it on her Twitter, speaking about self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

The superstar has been absent from the wrestling scene since she was released by WWE back on June 2, 2021.

Despite being released, she has appeared with other WWE superstars in some recent social media posts. It's not known if she is preparing to return to WWE, or is even interested in such a return.

In her posts, she talked about how important it was to reach out to others if someone was battling depression. She added that they should not give up and promised that she felt their heart and they were not alone. She sent her love and prayers to anyone that was feeling hopeless.

"For everyone who battles depression, suicidal thoughts, anxiety & self harm. Please don’t give up. Call anyone & everyone for help. Scream for help but don’t give up, please. You’re loved. I feel your heart & you’re not Alone. Sending my love& prayers to everyone who is hopeless."

She also sent another message reminding others to never take someone talking about depression lightly.

"And to everyone else who hears ppl say they are battling depression, suicidal thoughts and self harm. NEVER take it as a threat or lightly. Take their words very seriously because no matter what the situation is it’s our responsibility to help them not give up on the gift of life."

Lana battled mental health issues in the past as well during her run in WWE

While fans don't know what prompted Lana to send the above messages, they will remember that there was a year after Rusev's, aka Miro's, release from WWE, that she had a tough time. She was also not a fan favorite and was criticized on Twitter while performing in empty arenas in 2020.

She spoke up about how that affected her previously.

“I remember, texting my parents and being like,’ please pray for me, my mental health is doing really bad, I’m really depressed. I just — I can’t take it anymore. I’m just… I’m so sad. Like, I don’t want to do anything.’ Like, why even try? Why? It doesn’t matter. You work hard. You do this like you can’t post because everyone is going to tell you to go jump off a cliff and kill yourself and like you’re worth nothing. So it’s like, well, why?'”

Hopefully, Lana is in a better place now.

